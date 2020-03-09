Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee hits three

Jim Harris 34 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

Officials announced new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Memphis and Nashville Sunday morning, bringing the known statewide total to three. 

Nashville officials announced the first case in Davidson County. Health officials said this case of the virus is not travel-related. 

The patient is a Nashville woman who has mild symptoms. The woman is in self-isolation at home.

Tennessee Department of Health officials said Shelby County also confirmed its first case this weekend. The Shelby County Health Department said the patient recently traveled out of state. The patient is quarantined at home.

Officials said there’s no indication of any community spread in Tennessee at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Health has a Public Information Line to answer your questions at (877) 857-2945.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD Deputy, K9 partner nab federal fugitive

On Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy Adam Warren, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.