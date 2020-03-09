Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee hits three

Officials announced new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Memphis and Nashville Sunday morning, bringing the known statewide total to three.

Nashville officials announced the first case in Davidson County. Health officials said this case of the virus is not travel-related.

The patient is a Nashville woman who has mild symptoms. The woman is in self-isolation at home.

Tennessee Department of Health officials said Shelby County also confirmed its first case this weekend. The Shelby County Health Department said the patient recently traveled out of state. The patient is quarantined at home.

Officials said there’s no indication of any community spread in Tennessee at this time.

The Tennessee Department of Health has a Public Information Line to answer your questions at (877) 857-2945.