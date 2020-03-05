CHS collecting donations to aid in tornado clean-up efforts

Clinton High School students, faculty and staff, parents and community members will be collecting items to send to our neighbors in middle Tennessee as the clean-up and rebuilding processes get underway in the wake of this week’s devastating tornado outbreak.

Friday (March 6th), they will have a trailer set up to collect donations near “The Rock” just outside the entrance to the Clinton Football Field, located behind the community center, from 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

Organizers are looking for specific donations to assist with cleanup efforts.

They are: tarps; totes; work gloves (of all sizes); 6 mil plastic sheeting; trash bags; healthy snacks; and Gatorades or other sports drinks.

For more information, contact Tessa Holbrook at Clinton High School by calling 865-457-2611.