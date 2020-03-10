CHS Baseball to host ‘Terry Benjamin Night’ March 16th

As you are no doubt aware, longtime city of Clinton employee and fixture in youth sports in Clinton and Anderson County Terry Benjamin passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday night. During his time with the city and as a mentor to so many young athletes, he touched many lives, as you can see just by scrolling through your social media feeds, which are filled with tributes from former players, many of whom have gone into coaching youth sports themselves.

The first of what will likely be many tributes to Terry Benjamin, his life, and his impact on so many young lives will take place on Monday, March 16th at the Clinton High School Baseball Stadium at Jaycee Park. The Dragon baseball program will host “Terry Benjamin Night” to honor his memory, and all city of Clinton employees will be admitted free of charge.

In a Facebook post announcing the tribute, first-year Clinton baseball coach Rob Stacy wrote, “Terry…devoted his life to helping the youth in Clinton. He took great pride in our facilities and only wanted to see Clinton excel. Please come out and help us honor Terry’s memory.”

First pitch between the Dragons and Campbell County will be at 5:30 pm Monday. Admission for the general public is $5, and students—ages 5 and up—get in for $3.