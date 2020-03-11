Chester “Terry” Benjamin II

Our beloved Chester “Terry” Benjamin II,a dedicated employee for the City of Clinton, a devoted Director of Clinton Optimist Club for over 35 years, a former worker of Clinton Utilities Board, and Modine Manufacturing Company, passed away unexpectedly on March 9, 2020.  Terry was a man who served the Clinton Community with pride and was a mentor to many children.  
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend Chester Benjamin, Sr. and Dorothy Benjamin, and his father and mother-in-law, Eddie and Edna Pearl Golden, Sr. 
 Terry leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Emma Benjamin of Clinton, TN.; two sons, Corey and Ikee Benjamin of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Camion, Tyson, Adrianna, Keona, Jaylon, Joseph, Ayvah, Kallie, and special granddaughter, Haley; great-grandson, Kingston; siblings, Wilma Kirk of Chattanooga, TN, Brenda Benjamin of  Clinton, TN, David and James Benjamin of Oak Ridge, TN, Shelia Gholston-Inusah (Troy), and Ricky Benjamin of Florida; uncle, Charles Earl (Freda) Boyd; and aunt, Linda Weaver; devoted extended family, Thelma (Leonard) Cain, Maggie Wolfe, Louise Thomas, Katherine (Joe) Alexander, Oma Lee Jones, Lee Oma (William) Alston, Margaret Jackson, Eddie (Lana) Golden, Freddie Golden, and Johnny (Nikole) Golden; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends; special friends, Ricky Willis, Bryant Ellis, Tina and Dan Kinzer, Gail and Archie, and Eddie and Margaret Hewitt; devoted friends, David Freels  and Kari Turner, and all of the Golden family, Robert (Mae) Harris, Kelvin (Tracy) Knaff, Debbie & Glenn Justice and all of the Benjamin family.
 The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Clinton.  The funeral service will follow with Pastor William Caldwell officiating.  His graveside will follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

