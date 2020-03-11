Photo submitted, CCSO

CCSO passes jail inspection

Jim Harris 16 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of its Tennessee Corrections Institute Inspection.

The Campbell County Jail, according to a press release, was inspected by state officials on Friday and passed all state standards.
The Tennessee Corrections Institute standards consist of 53 pages with 191 categories (some with multiple points) that must be met in order to pass inspection.
Sheriff Robbie Goins said, “I am so proud of our corrections staff. We have some high quality individuals who serve in our corrections department. These individuals work diligently to ensure the multitude of standards are met in our facility. It’s the hard work of our corrections staff that keep our facility operating efficiently and correctly day in and day out. I personally want to thank each member of our staff for their attention to detail and commitment to the Sheriff’s Office.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee up to 7

Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced that there are now seven confirmed cases of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.