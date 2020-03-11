CCSO passes jail inspection

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of its Tennessee Corrections Institute Inspection.

The Campbell County Jail, according to a press release, was inspected by state officials on Friday and passed all state standards.

The Tennessee Corrections Institute standards consist of 53 pages with 191 categories (some with multiple points) that must be met in order to pass inspection.

Sheriff Robbie Goins said, “I am so proud of our corrections staff. We have some high quality individuals who serve in our corrections department. These individuals work diligently to ensure the multitude of standards are met in our facility. It’s the hard work of our corrections staff that keep our facility operating efficiently and correctly day in and day out. I personally want to thank each member of our staff for their attention to detail and commitment to the Sheriff’s Office.”