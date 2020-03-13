Buddy Aslinger , age 76, of Briceville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge. Buddy was born on December 15, 1943 in Stainsville, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church and also attended Willow Brook. Buddy loved reading his Bible and always told his children to use the Bible as an instruction manual. He loved helping people, working, spending time with his Grandchildren, loved watching Gun Smoke and Bonanza,doing bob cat work and being outside. Buddy is preceded by his Wife Sheila Burton Aslinger, Parents Calvin & Viola Elizabeth Phillips Aslinger, Brothers Bayless Aslinger & Brian Aslinger.

Buddy is survived by:

Special grandson whom Buddy called Son Kade Aslinger of Briceville, TN

Daughters Wendy & Greg Moore of Briceville, TN

Amy Aslinger of Briceville, TN

Brothers Bennie Aslinger and wife Nancy of Lake City, TN

Blake Aslinger of Lake City, TN

Barry Aslinger of Toledo, Ohio

Sisters Bonnie Foust & James of Oak Ridge, TN

Brenda & Matthew Phillips of Lake City, TN

Barbara & Robert Bullman of Lake City, TN

Betty Aslinger of Toledo, Ohio

Grandchildren Casey Moore

Erin Hague and Paul

Great Grandchildren Jadyn Moore

Keagan Hale

Wrenlee Hague

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Saturday March 14, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00 pm Saturday March 14, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Leach and Rev. Jeff Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Aslinger-Moore Family Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee at 2:00 pm on Sunday March 15, 2020

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.