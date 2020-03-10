Breastfeeding support group to meet March 19

Expecting, experienced, or new mothers are invited to a breastfeeding support group meeting on Thursday, March 19th at 3:30 pm at Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

The group, which meets on the third Thursday of each month, is supported by both the state and local health departments.

Breastfeeding moms are invited to join them for mother-to-mother discussion and breastfeeding support. There will be activities for older children, plus light snacks and door prizes. Childcare is provided.

To let them know you are coming, text “RSVP” to 865-227-7812.