Boys crown Region champs; Sub-State match-ups set

Thursday night, boys’ high school basketball Region championships were decided.

In Region 2AAA, the homestanding Maryville Rebels downed Oak Ridge, 61-48, and will host Dobyns-Bennett Monday night at 7 pm in a Sub-State game for the right to play in the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Oak Ridge will head to Johnson City to face the Science Hill Monday night at 7 pm in Sub-State action.

Following the game, the All-Region Tournament team was announced, and it included two Clinton Dragons, senior Chase Lockard and sophomore Jackson Garner. Lockard, it was revealed, suffered a bruised kidney in Tuesday’s semifinal loss to Maryville. We certainly want to wish Chase a speedy recovery.

In other Region championship games, Alcoa took the Region 2AA title, beating Fulton by the score of 72-57. The Tornadoes will host Sullivan South Monday night in Sub-State while Fulton heads to Region 1 champion Greeneville.

The Region 2A championship game was won by Oneida, 54-52, over Harriman. The Blue Devils head to Hampton Monday night with a trip to State on the line, while Oneida will be at home to take on University High out of Johnson City.

Girls’ Sub-State round games are all played on Saturday, and all will tip off at 7 pm local time.

In Class AAA, Maryville’s Lady Rebels host Daniel Boone, while Region 2 runner-up Bearden heads to Johnson City to face Science Hill. In AA Sub-State action, Carter will be home for Grainger, while Gatlinburg-Pittman plays at Elizabethton. In Class A, Wartburg plays at North Greene Saturday night while Oneida plays host to Cloudland.

