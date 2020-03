The US Coast Guard Auxiliary-Watts Bar Lake is offering a boating safety class to help people obtain their Tennessee Boater Education Certificate later this month.

The two-day boating safety class will be held on March 17th and March 19th, from 5 to 9 pm each day, at Roane State Community College’s Harriman campus.

Space is limited, so call Bill or Linda White for more information at 865-376-4822.