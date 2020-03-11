Blood donation safe, MEDIC says

(Submitted, MEDIC Regional Blood Center) MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to follow the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the United States and Tennessee and receives daily updates from America’s Blood Centers (ABC) and the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism.

In a press release on Tuesday, March 10, ABC released a statement that it is safe to donate and that the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.

If the outbreak of coronavirus expands, additional challenges may arise that could potentially reduce the number of eligible donors and disrupt blood and blood-related product collections.

MEDIC wants to remind the community that it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives, maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to ensure patients in need receive optimal treatment.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is currently low on O Positive and O Negative blood types.

“We are currently at a low level for two blood types and others that are very close to low inventory levels,” said Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman. “Our facilities are clean and safe and follow all universal precautions for blood banking.”

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has four locations including Downtown Knoxville/Ailor Avenue, Farragut/Kingston Pike, Crossville and Athens. In addition, MEDIC offers multiple opportunities within a 22-county region every day to donate via a mobile bus. Appointments are available and donors can visit www.medicblood.org and click on the Donate tab.