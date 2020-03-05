Betty Brown, age 81 of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN. She loved her family and spending time with them. Betty also loved her flowers, gardening and baking. Red was her favorite color especially red high heels. Most of all she loved to cut up and enjoyed life. Betty enjoyed sitting at the shop in Rocky Top breaking beans and drinking coffee. She was a member of Tennessee Hollow Baptist Church in Briceville, TN.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Minnie Wills; husband, Ray Brown; brothers, Jack, David, Tommy, Bobby, Roy and Buck; sisters, Mary Lou, Billie and Jeanette.

Betty is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Leach and husband Mike of Andersonville, TN, and Pam Brown of Rocky Top, TN; brother, James Wills and wife Sue of Beech Grove, TN; sister, Judy Lively and husband Terry of Ohio; grandchildren, Brandon Brown, and Dustin Leach and wife Terica; great grandchildren, Ansley and Mason. She also leaves behind several extended family and friends.

Betty’s family will receive her friends from 4:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her funeral service to follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with Brother Robert Jones officiating. Betty’s interment will be at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.