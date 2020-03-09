Basketball winding down, spring sports ramping up

Jim Harris

Over the weekend, several area girls’ basketball teams punched their tickets to this week’s State Championship tournament at MTSU in Murfreesboro by winning games in the Sub-State round.

In Class AAA, the Maryville Lady Rebels—who eliminated both Clinton and Oak Ridge in last week’s Region tournament—advanced to State with a 64-50 win at home over Daniel Boone. Science Hill, meanwhile, eliminated Bearden, 49-47. Maryville opens play at MTSU Wednesday against Whitehaven.

In Class AA, Grainger beat Carter, 60-45, and Gatlinburg-Pittman won at Elizabethton, 44-40. Grainger opens up Wednesday against Westview while Gatlinburg-Pittman plays Upperman in the quarterfinal round that same day.

In Class A, it was Oneida advancing with 43-41 win over Cloudland, but Wartburg was eliminated by North Greene, 69-45. Oneida plays Loretto Thursday in the Class A quarterfinals.

Tonight (Monday, March 9th) brings with it boys’ Sub-State games as teams try to qualify for the Boys’ tournament in Murfreesboro next week. All of these games will be played at 7 pm local time.

In Class AAA, Oak Ridge travels to Johnson City to take a shot at Science Hill, while Maryville will be at home to face Dobyns-Bennett.

Class AA Sub-State action has Alcoa hosting Sullivan South while Fulton travels to Greeneville.

In Class A, it’s Oneida at home to face University High and Harriman is on the road at Hampton.

With basketball winding down, the spring sports season is now upon us.

Locally, high school baseball gets started today with:

Clinton at Central…Anderson County at Karns…Oak Ridge at Halls…Campbell County at Powell…Oliver Springs at Coalfield…Rockwood at Oakdale (DH)…Union County at Sweetwater…Kingston at Gibbs…Scott at Jellico.

High school softball begins as well with Oak Ridge at Halls, Coalfield at Sunbright and Kingston at Meigs County.

