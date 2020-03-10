Baseball, softball seasons open

The high school baseball, softball and boys’ soccer seasons began on Monday.

On the baseball diamond, Clinton lost at Central, 11-1, while Anderson County fell to Karns, 6-1. Halls blanked Oak Ridge, 13-0, and Powell clobbered Campbell County, 18-0.

ELSEWHERE
Oneida 5-11 Wartburg 0-0…Rockwood 17-10 Oakdale 0-5…Midway 5-2 Harriman 3-1…Jellico 15-6 Scott 0-2…Gibbs 9 Kingston 0…Oliver Springs 11 Coalfield 0…Sweetwater 10 Union County 0.

On the softball diamond, Anderson County crushed Karns, 15-0, while Coalfield routed Sunbright, 18-0, and Kingston took down Meigs County, 3-0.

Weather permitting, here is a look at Tuesday’s schedule:

BASEBALL: Central at Clinton…Karns at Anderson County…Halls at Oak Ridge…Powell at Campbell County…Coalfield at Oliver Springs.

SOFTBALL: Clinton at Oak Ridge…Anderson County at Halls…Rhea County at Kingston.

BOYS’ SOCCER: Anderson County at Powell.

