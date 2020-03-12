Baseball, softball scores from Wednesday

High school baseball and softball’s first week continued on Wednesday.

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Central 14 Clinton 3…Anderson County 13 Karns 8…Oliver Springs 4 Coalfield 2…Powell 15 Campbell County 2…Kingston 5 Gibbs 3.

SOFTBALL

Halls 14 Anderson County 5.

