ASAP holding medication management & disposal event

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Join ASAP of Anderson on Tuesday, March 10th to learn how you can protect the community and environment by properly storing your medications and disposing of them in a timely manner. The Oak Ridge Police Department will be on site from 12:00-1:00pm to assist with medication collection and the public should bring any unwanted or expired prescriptions to this free event located at 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike at the Oak Ridge Senior Center.

Tennessee is 3rd in the nation for opioid prescribing according to the Centers for Disease Control and nearly two-thirds of Tennesseans share their main source of prescription pain pills are from friends and relatives. If not used properly, prescription drugs can be as harmful and dangerous as illicit drugs. Individuals are encouraged to take the following steps to help prevent prescription drug misuse:

Count It! Count your pills once every two weeks. Lock It! Lock up your medications and store them in a secure place that others would not think to look. Drop It! Drop off your unused or expired medications for proper disposal at drop boxes located in participating law enforcement offices or pharmacies.

Medication lock boxes will be provided free of charge by ASAP of Anderson along with education regarding safe medication disposal practices. A list of drop box locations in Anderson County is available at: https://www.asapofanderson.org/quick-links/medication-disposal/.

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about the organization’s mission, or make a donation, visit www.asapofanderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAP on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.