Applications being accepted for turkey hunting on county land

Last month, the Anderson County Commission voted to approve a resolution that will allow citizens to hunt turkey on the county-owned former Blockhouse Valley Landfill site.

Turkey hunting will be limited to the former landfill property, and restricted to a limited number of permitted individuals on specific dates. Permitted youth hunters will have access on March 28. Permitted military veterans will have access on April 25.

The hunts will be managed onsite by members of the Melton Hill Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Citizens interested in permits for the youth hunt or the military veterans’ hunt must submit their applications and requests by calling (865) 457-6200 by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Lottery drawings will be held in Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank’s office, located in Suite 208 at the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, at 2 pm on Thursday, March 19.

Four names each will be drawn to receive permits for the Youth hunt and the Military Veterans hunt.

