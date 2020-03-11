Appeals Court Judge applicants down to three finalists

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met this week to consider 16 applicants for the Court of Appeals vacancy in the Eastern Division. According to a press release from the Tennesse Courts, after holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Jerri S. Bryant

Kristi M. Davis

Thomas J. Wright

Local attorney Dail Cantrell had applied for consideration, but was not included on the list of finalists.

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration. Information on the applicants is available on www.TNCourts.gov.

The Court of Appeals vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Charles D. Susano, Jr., effective April 30, 2020.