Anderson County Schools proactive in face of coronavirus

Friday, Anderson County Schools Director Dr. Tim Parrott took to social media to update parents, teachers and students on what school leaders are doing to prevent the coronavirus from impacting the community.

(Dr. Parrott’s social media update from Friday, February 28th) As we learn more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about COVID-19 (a novel coronavirus) we want you to know that Anderson County Schools is having ongoing conversations with local, state, and federal organizations about potential plans of actions if a case of COVID-19 (a novel coronavirus) is found in our county or a surrounding county. The CDC has issued a statement saying the immediate risk of this virus in the United Sates is low.

The best course of action currently is to follow the same guidelines you follow to avoid illnesses like the flu and the common cold.

Wash hands with warm water and soap. If soap and water is not available use a alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Our maintenance and custodial staffs are working very diligently to make sure our buildings are as sanitized as possible. They are as well following the same procedures as they do during cold and flu season.

The safety and health of our students is always our top priority in Anderson County. We want to ensure you that we are doing as much as possible now to be prepare for a case of COVID-19. We are currently in talks with and/or have scheduled meetings with state and local health organizations so that we have the most up to date information about the illness.

Frequently Asked Questions and Answers about the virus can be found at: CDC at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html