ACSD receives AAA Safety Grant focused on distracted driving

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded the statewide 2020 AAA Traffic Safety Grant.  This grant required agencies to choose a specific area to target and raise awareness.  ACSO’s application focused on Distracted Driving.

“Every day at least 1,000 people die or get seriously injured in distracted driving crashes” stated Sheriff Russell Barker in a press release issued on Monday. “Since 2013, Tennessee has reported nearly a quarter million crashes related to distracted driving. This grant will allow us to purchase materials and equipment that simulates distracted driving and driving under the influence.  These simulations will show the user how quick and easy it is to lose focus and control on the road.”
Anderson County is also expected to receive the Tennessee Highway Safety Office grant again this year, which helps put more officers on the road for traffic safety and enforcement. Those grants will be announced later this year.

