ACSD Deputy, K9 partner nab federal fugitive

On Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy Adam Warren, he and his K9 partner Axel apprehended a man who turned out to be wanted by federal authorities.

Few specific details have been made available, but Deputy Warren says that he had tried to pull over a car that had been reported stolen and that the suspect led him on a vehicle pursuit in to the Dutch Valley community.

The driver fled on foot, and Warren and Axel were able to track him to the top of a ridge where he had reportedly climbed a tree to elude capture. The suspect, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Anderson County Jail, facing several local charges. He is also being held for US Marshals.

When more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.