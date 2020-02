Yoga will be offered at the Clinton Community Center beginning in March.

The beginner-friendly yoga class will be held every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the Community Center starting on March 5th and conmtinuing for 10 weeks.

The class is for adults only and the cost is only $3 per person, per class.

Call 865-457-0642 to sign up. The city says that extra yoga mats and blocks are available on a first come, first served basis.