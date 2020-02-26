Weed Wrangle 2020 set for March 7th

(TN State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks and community partners are seeking volunteers to help rid the parks and State Natural Areas of invasive species with the annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday, March 7.

Most of the state parks and the Sequatchie Cave State Natural Area are participating. The Weed Wrangle is part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces. State and community experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces to combat invasive species.

Examples of the efforts in the Weed Wrangle at state parks this year include removing privet at Fort Loudon State Historic Park; weeding and grooming flower beds at Frozen Head State Park; eradicating Ailanthus, better known as tree of heaven, at Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park; removing garlic mustard at Warriors’ Path State Park; removing invasive plant species from the Millennium Trail at Edgar Evins State Park; removing bush honeysuckle from Henry Horton State Park; removing privet at Paris Landing State Park; and removing autumn olive and privet at Panther Creek State Park.

Radnor Lake State Park will hold its Weed Wrangle on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7.

Workers are encouraged to wear appropriate work attire, including closed-toe shoes, and bring water and sunscreen. The Weed Wrangle can be used by Tennessee Promise students for community service credit.

Further information can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/weed-wrangle/

COVE LAKE STATE PARK

March 7

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

This project will last from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM and will focus on removing the exotic and invasive plants located at Cove Lake State Park.

Participants and Rangers will meet at the Cove Lake State Park Office/Visitor’s Center

Please wear appropriate work attire. Water and gloves will be provided but feel free to also bring your own.

Park Ranger Mark Rooker

Phone:423-566-9701

NORRIS DAM STATE PARK

March 7

12:00 – 3:00

Meet Ranger Humble at the Park Office Visitors Center at 12:00 PM before heading out to the work site. This is a great opportunity to earn Tennessee Promise hours. Make sure to wear long pants and sturdy boots. Rangers highly recommend that you bring work gloves, drinking water, eye protection and snacks of your liking.

Phone:(865) 425-4500

Park Ranger Allison Humble