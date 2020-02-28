Watson to deliver ‘State of the City’ address Tuesday

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will present his annual “State of the City” during Lunch with the League on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Watson has served as Oak Ridge city manager since August 2010. 

The presentation on Tuesday will begin at noon. Lunches are provided by the Soup Kitchen, and they are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $10, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea will be provided. 

Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community.  Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required, and there is no cost to attend.

