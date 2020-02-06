Wanda Darlene Wallace Buckner, age 75 of Andersonville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Waters of Clinton.

Preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Buckner; father, James Edwin Wallace; and sister, Nola Wallace.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Lee Boyd Wallace; sons, Russell (Kimberly) Buckner of Andersonville and Steven (Cheyenne) Buckner of Rocky Top; daughter, Sherri (Lee) Hamner of Andersonville; brother, Jim Ed (Sharon) Wallace of Norris; sister, Merna (Jim) Crawhorn of Andersonville; grandchildren, David, Nathan, Phillip, and Norah Hamner, Kyle Buckner, Ayreona and Kole Buckner, Jaylynn and Rebecca Baker, Riley Savage, and Jacob Robertson; special nephew, Mike Ensley of Andersonville; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 Pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

