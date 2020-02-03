Veterans Breakfast February 8th

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is sponsored this month by the Clinton Lions Club. The breakfast will be held Saturday, February 8th at the Clinton Community Center. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

The March 14, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by JD’s Auctions, the April 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, the June 13, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by the Courier News and the July 11, 2020 Breakfast will be sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.