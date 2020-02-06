Valentine’s Week Parents’ Night Out in Clinton

The City of Clinton’s Parks and Recreation’s Afterschool Program is accepting applications for February’s Parent’s Night Out event. This is a chance for parents to bring their children to the Community Center so they can have a special early Valentine’s Day dinner, do a little shopping, or whatever you want.
It will be on Thursday, February 13th from 5:45 to 8:45 pm.
The cost is $20 for one child, and $5 for each additional child.
Your child will have the choice to swim or bowl from 6 to 7, according to an announcement from the city, and then, will be allowed to change into their pajamas and enjoy dinner and a movie upstairs. Children are allowed to bring electronics, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, according to the announcement. Registration forms are due by Wednesday February 12, 2020
For additional information, please call Recreation Coordinator Taylor Huddleston (865) 466-0830.
You can download the registration form here:
http://www.clintontn.net/20200213PNOregistration.pdf

