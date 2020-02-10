Two veteran officers pass away

Two longtime law enforcement officers in Anderson County passed away over the weekend.

62-year-old Sheriff’s Deputy, and Reverend, Robert Rhyne Jr. passed away Friday at the age of 62. In addition to serving with the Sheriff’s Department’s court security team, Rhyne was also a chaplain for the Clinton Police Department and the pastor at Lakeview Baptist Church.

Robert Rhyne (photo submitted)

Rhyne was also a veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife Debra, an adult daughter, three grandchildren and his mother. His family will receive friends this evening at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with his funeral service to follow. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday morning at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.

Saturday, the Rocky Top Police Department announced that longtime Officer Richard Foschino had passed away after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 72.

Foschino spent time with the Norris Police Department (where he once served as chief), as well as the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (where he was promoted to Chief of Detectives), the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department (where he served as both Chief of Detectives and later Chief Deputy), and ultimately retired after several years with the Lake City, and later, Rocky Top Police Department.

Richard Foschino )Rocky Top PD)

Foschino was also the author of several true-crime books based upon actual cases he had solved, including such titles as “Mother’s Blood,” and “Mountain revenge,” to name two.

Among Richard Foschino’s survivors are his grown son and daughter.

His family will receive friends this Saturday, February 15th, from noon until 2 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top with a memorial service to follow.

We here at WYSH want to extend our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Robert Rhyne and Richard Foschino, as well as to their law enforcement families.