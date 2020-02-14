TSSAA announces Mr. Miss Basketball Finalists

(TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. The finalists for the awards are listed below.
High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists and a statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2019-2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
This is the 36th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
The draw for the Division I boys’
state basketball tournament will be held prior to the Mr. and Miss
Basketball Awards on the floor of Murphy Center at 5:00 p.m. The draw
for the Division I girls’ state tournament brackets will be
scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Embassy Suites in
Murfreesboro.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Melaina Bone, Silverdale
Macey Lee, Trinity Christian
Carrington Washburn, CPA
Division II-AA Miss Basketball
Finalists
Raegyn Conley, Baylor
Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth
Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth
Class A Miss Basketball
Finalists
Tess Darby, Greenfield
Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class AA Miss Basketball
Finalists
Keeley Carter, Macon County
Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central
Class AAA Miss Basketball
Finalists
Denae Fritz, Maryville
Alasia Hayes, Riverdale
Madison Hayes, East Hamilton
Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Finalists
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark
Moussa Cisse, Lausanne
Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball
Finalists
Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest
B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chaz Lanier, Ensworth
Class A Mr. Basketball
Finalists
Lucas King, McKenzie
Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs
Ryley McClaran, Eagleville
Class AA Mr. Basketball
Finalists
Edward Lacey, Fulton
Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale
Tyrone Marshall, Pearl Cohn
Class AAA Mr. Basketball
Finalists
Joe Anderson, Maryville
Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet
Jacobi Wood, Cleveland