TSSAA announces Mr. Miss Basketball Finalists

(TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m. The finalists for the awards are listed below.

High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists and a statewide committee of sportswriters selected winners based on performance during the 2019-2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

This is the 36th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.

The draw for the Division I boys’ state basketball tournament will be held prior to the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards on the floor of Murphy Center at 5:00 p.m. The draw for the Division I girls’ state tournament brackets will be scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.



Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Melaina Bone, Silverdale

Macey Lee, Trinity Christian

Carrington Washburn, CPA

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Raegyn Conley, Baylor

Dontavia Waggoner, Ensworth

Kaiya Wynn, Ensworth

Class A Miss Basketball Finalists

Tess Darby, Greenfield

Chloe Moore-McNeil, Greenfield

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Keeley Carter, Macon County

Reagan Hurst, Upperman

Khyla Wade-Warren, McNairy Central

Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists

Denae Fritz, Maryville

Alasia Hayes, Riverdale

Madison Hayes, East Hamilton

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark

Moussa Cisse, Lausanne

Dante Harris, Lakeway Christian

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Kennedy Chandler, Briarcrest

B.J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chaz Lanier, Ensworth

Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Lucas King, McKenzie

Dalton Marsh, Red Boiling Springs

Ryley McClaran, Eagleville

Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Edward Lacey, Fulton

Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale

Tyrone Marshall, Pearl Cohn

Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Joe Anderson, Maryville

Will Pruitt, Mt. Juliet

Jacobi Wood, Cleveland