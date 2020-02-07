Trailer under renovation burns

A vacant mobile home undergoing renovations was destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sharon Baird responded to a call about a residential fire in the 200 block of Walden Ridge Road in the Dutch Valley community at around 5:30 pm Wednesday. When she arrived, she reported that the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department was already on the scene fighting the fire and that the trailer was fully engulfed.

Neighbors put Deputy Baird in touch with the property’s leaseholder and he told her that the neighbors had called him to tell him the structure was on fire, and that he had responded to the scene. He said that he had returned home after arriving and deciding that it “was too far gone.”

He told the deputy that he had leased the trailer and the land from the Windrock Land Company after the previous owner defaulted on their lease about a year ago. He said that he was still in the process of renovating the trailer and that he had last been at the house a few days prior to the fire.

Baird reported that firefighters advised her to “suspicious circumstances of concern,” according to the report, and the Criminal Investigation Division will work to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The trailer was empty and no injuries were reported.

