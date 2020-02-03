Traffic signal changes expected to streamline Clinton traffic, reduce emissions

Traffic signal changes are coming to the city of Clinton.

According to the city, a recent study and analysis of Clinton’s traffic signals has determined that updating the timing and phasing of the signals to reflect current traffic patterns will improve traffic flow.

Work to reprogram the traffic lights began today (2/3/2020) and will continue over the next two to three weeks, until all of the signals have been reprogrammed. It’s believed that the changes will provide more efficient traffic flow and help reduce emissions from motor vehicles by lessening the time they spend idling at traffic lights.

Work will start with the signals on North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard, near the interstate, and continue west through the city toward Oak Ridge. After the re-programing is completed, an additional analysis will be done to verify that the changes are effective, according to the city. The motoring public may notice some differences at some locations, especially with the protected turn sequencing.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Senior Staff Administrator at Clinton City Hall, at 865-457-0424.

According to a city press release, in July 2018, the City of Clinton was awarded a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The goal of the “Clinton Traffic Signalization Improvements: Phase 1” project is to help reduce mobile source (vehicular) emissions and improve air quality.