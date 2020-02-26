Tooth extraction clinic offered in OR

The Anderson County Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic in Oak Ridge will conduct a special tooth extraction clinic for adults ages 19 and older only, on Friday March 6th, from 8 am until 1 pm.

Extractions are $20 per tooth, payable by cash only.

To qualify for the extraction clinic, you must be an Anderson County resident who does not have dental insurance. Appointments are required; call (865) 294-5977 to schedule your appointment.

The Emory Valley Dental Clinic is located at 728 Emory Valley Road in Room 54 of the Anderson County Larry Dickens office building.