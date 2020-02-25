Today (Tuesday, February 25th) final day of early voting

Early voting for the March 3rd Presidential Primaries in Tennessee ends on Tuesday, February 25th.

At the end of the day Monday, 3016 Anderson Countians had voted early after 613 cast ballots on Monday. 1515 people have voted in Anderson County’s Democratic primary and 1501 have voted in the republican primary.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, or at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville today until 6 pm.

In Campbell County, 135 people cast ballots on Monday, bringing the 11-day total to 698.

In Campbell County, you can vote early at the Election Commission office in Jacksboro until 4 pm, or at the Jellico Municipal Building until 2 pm.

For early voting information in Anderson County, call 865-457-6238, or visit www.acelect.com.

In Campbell County, call 423-562-9777 or visit www.campbellelections.com.

