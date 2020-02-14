Thursday scoreboard

Jim Harris 25 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Here is a look at the Thursday night high school basketball scoreboard.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons closed out their regular seasons at Hardin Valley, with the girls falling in game one by the score of 78-72 despite 35 points from Sarah Burton. In game two, the Dragons hit 14 three-pointers en route to a 67-60 win over the Hawks. Jackson Garner scored 22 to lead CHS.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs’ girls downed Anderson County, 54-21, bu the Mavericks flipped the script in the nightcap with a 72-35 win on Senior Night.

East Hamilton’s girls edged Oak Ridge, 63-61, while the Wildcat boys prevailed on the road, 72-67.

The Coalfield girls knocked off Harriman, 49-33, while the Harriman boys handled Coalfield, 76-42.

The Sunbright girls blew out Maryville Christian, 50-24, and the Sunbright boys completed the sweep with a 64-62 win.

It was the Union County girls over Knoxville Christian School, 65-19, and the Union County boys over KCS, 76-46.

Friday’s schedule includes Science Hill at Campbell County in a girls-only game, as well as Gibbs at Karns, Rockwood at Midway, Wartburg at Oakdale, Coalfield at Oliver Springs, Harriman at Oneida, Grainger at Union County, Kingston at Meigs County and Jellico at Hancock County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Report: Family sues TVA over coal ash-related health issues

A family in Claxton has filed a multimillion dollar lawsuit against TVA, alleging that coal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.