Thursday scoreboard

Here is a look at the Thursday night high school basketball scoreboard.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons closed out their regular seasons at Hardin Valley, with the girls falling in game one by the score of 78-72 despite 35 points from Sarah Burton. In game two, the Dragons hit 14 three-pointers en route to a 67-60 win over the Hawks. Jackson Garner scored 22 to lead CHS.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs’ girls downed Anderson County, 54-21, bu the Mavericks flipped the script in the nightcap with a 72-35 win on Senior Night.

East Hamilton’s girls edged Oak Ridge, 63-61, while the Wildcat boys prevailed on the road, 72-67.

The Coalfield girls knocked off Harriman, 49-33, while the Harriman boys handled Coalfield, 76-42.

The Sunbright girls blew out Maryville Christian, 50-24, and the Sunbright boys completed the sweep with a 64-62 win.

It was the Union County girls over Knoxville Christian School, 65-19, and the Union County boys over KCS, 76-46.

Friday’s schedule includes Science Hill at Campbell County in a girls-only game, as well as Gibbs at Karns, Rockwood at Midway, Wartburg at Oakdale, Coalfield at Oliver Springs, Harriman at Oneida, Grainger at Union County, Kingston at Meigs County and Jellico at Hancock County.