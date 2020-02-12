Teen accidentally shoots self behind LaFollette mall

LaFollette Police are investigating an apparently accidental shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon behind the Food City at Woodson Mall.

Police and other emergency crews responded to the rear of the Food City shortly after 12:15 pm Tuesday and found a 13-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his left hand and leg. LaFollette Police say their initial investigation determined that the boy had been in the passenger seat of his parents’ car when he took a 9mm pistol off the dashboard of the car and accidentally shot himself.

The boy was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment of what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries. The incident remains under investigation.