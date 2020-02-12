T. Allen Kerley, Sr., loving and much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, February 7, 2020. Knoxville native, Allen (Grandad) was a 1957 graduate of Rule High School and attended the University of Tennessee. He was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church and a former charter member of West Haven Baptist Church. Allen retired from Ameristeel, where he was Sales Manager. He died at home surrounded by his wife and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Peal Kerley; daughter Angela Beth Kerley; son, Tommy Allen Kerley, Jr.; sisters, Dora Jane Ownby, Faye Rader, Frankie Sexton; and brother, Wade Kerley.

Allen is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy McDaniel Kerley; daughter, Meg Bell (Robert); daughter-in-law, Melanie Kerley; and son, Adam Kerley (Karen). Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, Rebekah Randall (Seth), Jordan Bell (Rachel), Alyssa Lenderman (Seth), Mallory, Toby, Kameron, Kannon, and Karoline Kerley; two great-grandsons, Bjorn Bell and Alexander Randall; sister, Betty Frazier, many much-loved nieces and nephews, and a host of priceless friends.

Allen was a people person, investing in many lives over the years. The family wishes to express thanks Dr. Michael Passarello, Ashley Daves, Nurse Practitioner, and everyone in their group for the care that was given to Allen over the years and especially at his decline. We also wish to thank every member of the Avalon Hospice team for the gentle and professional care given to Allen in the last eight months of his life. Special thanks to Gail Gouge Wilson and Christina Gault, who lovingly cared for our loved one.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Grace Baptist Church on Oak Ridge Hwy. with a family lead Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Allen requested donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1999, Memphis, TN 38101. www.holleygamble.com