Sue Foster, age 85

Sue Foster, age 85, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born September 18, 1934 in Clinton, TN to the late Clyde and Ethel Rhyne Moneymaker. Sue was a member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in South Clinton. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by, husband, Cebren Foster and infant son, Darryl Craig Foster.
Survived by:
Children…………….Michael Foster and wife Allison
Sherry Fox and husband Wayne
Lyndon Foster and wife Angie
Sister…………………Mary Vowell
Sister-in-law………Yvonne Lay
Special caregiver..Pam Miller
Several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Sue’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

