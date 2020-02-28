Stephanie Bailey, age 35, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Stephanie Bailey, age 35, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville. She was born in Oak Ridge, TN to William and Rebecca Phillips Bailey on March 22, 1984. Stephanie was of Baptist Faith and graduated from Clinton High School Class of 2003. She loved being a mother to her daughter, Allison, they enjoyed painting and shopping together. She was a loving daughter, mother, aunt and big cousin. Stephanie will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by, maternal grandparent, Robert Phillips and Jewel Hooks; paternal grandfather, Thomas Gordon Bailey; Special Uncle, Bill Miller.

Survived by,

Daughter…………Allison Tedder
Parents……………Rebecca and William Bailey
Brothers………….Nathan Phillips
                             Aaron Bailey
Grandmother….Jerry Bailey
Special Niece….Breanna Phillips
several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2-4PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 4:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Patricia Louise Munson, age 91, of Kingston

Patricia Louise Munson, age 91, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.