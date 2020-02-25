State announces expansion of Cumberland Trail

(TN State Parks press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), in partnership with The Conservation Fund, TennGreen, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, today announced the addition of 6,229 acres to the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park.

The land – known as the Lone Star property – will support wildlife habitat, native ecology and additional public recreation opportunities.

Conserving Lone Star was a high priority for the Tennessee State Parks system due to its proximity to the Cumberland Trail. The Conservation Fund purchased the land in November 2019 and held it until TDEC and its partners could acquire it. The land was officially transferred on February 20, 2020, to TDEC, which will use it to develop a significant segment for the Cumberland Trail that will connect Ozone Falls State Natural Area to existing state owned land.

When completed, the Cumberland Trail will extend more than 300 miles from its northern terminus in Cumberland Gap National Historical Park to its southern terminus at the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park just outside Chattanooga.

The state’s purchase of Lone Star was possible with the State’s Land Acquisition Fund, the National Park Service’s State and Local Assistance Program which is funded by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Restoration Program (also known as Pittman-Robertson).

The Cumberland Trail’s scenic footpath follows a line of high ridges and deep gorges along or near the rugged, eastern edge of Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau. The trail offers a unique wilderness experience and many scenic views, including waterfalls, landscapes, gorges, wildlife, and diverse flora.

The Justin P. Wilson Cumberland State Park became Tennessee’s 53rd state park in 1998. It’s the state’s first “linear park,” cutting through 11 counties and two time zones. The Cumberland Trail includes more than 31,500 acres and intersects three National Park Service areas, three wildlife management areas, and six state natural areas, totaling over 330,000 acres of public lands. The 6,229-acre Lone Star addition ranks high in the State Wildlife Action Plan for terrestrial habitat. It contains approximately 22.5 miles of streams and threatened species such as the Allegheny woodrat.

This effort has received tremendous support from the local community, including a generous grant from the Cumberland Trails Conference and a major fundraising effort led by TennGreen that secured donations from hundreds of individuals totaling roughly $160,000.

(City of Oak Ridge press release) We are proud to announce that Deputy City Clerk, Sandy Johnson, has received the Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) Designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC).

According to the IIMC website, “The Certified Municipal Clerk program is designed to enhance the job performance of the Clerk in small and large municipalities. To earn the CMC designation, a Municipal Clerk must attend extensive education programs. The CMC designation also requires pertinent experience in a municipality. The CMC program prepares the applicants to meet the challenges of the complex role of the Municipal Clerk by providing them with quality education in partnership with institutions of higher learning, as well as State / Provincial / National Associations.”

Sandy King Johnson moved to Oak Ridge after graduating high school from her home town of Harlan, KY and has resided in Oak Ridge since 1987. She has served the City of Oak Ridge and its residents for the past 20 years. Sandy’s employment with the City began in the Police Records Division. She transferred to the City Clerk’s office in 2003, where she served as the Administrative Assistant, now Deputy City Clerk II. Sandy earned her certification as a Tennessee Municipal Clerk and Recorder in 2017 from the Tennessee Association of Municipal Clerks and Recorders. She is married to Scott Johnson and has two children, Stephen and Alexis King, both of Nashville, TN, as well as two grandchildren she adores; Marlie Elizabeth (6), and Maximus “Max” (3). Sandy serves on the City’s Wellness Committee as Chair, serves as staff liaison on the Environmental Quality Advisory Board (EQAB), and is the Education Chair for TAMCAR.