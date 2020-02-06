Smokies release promotional schedule for April, May

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced the start of their 2020 promotional schedule. The first two months of the season are packed full with giveaways, fireworks, and jersey auctions.

The Tennessee Smokies Home Opener will take place on Wednesday, April 15th. On Opening Night fans will receive the first giveaway of the season, a 2020 magnet schedule. All giveaways (unless otherwise stated) will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. Giveaways include a Javier Baez blanket (April 18) presented by Hampton Inn & Suites, a shrimp shaped neck pillow (May 10) presented by Hampton Inn & Suites, and a Nico Hoerner bobblehead (May 16) presented by Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance.

Fans will be able to enjoy many different theme nights during the first two months of the 2020 season. Back by popular demand, nights include, a Touch-A-Truck event and pregame youth clinic (April 19), Peanut Free Night (April 30) presented by The Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, the first Dog Day (May 3), Pink Night (May 9), Star Wars Night (May 16), and to kickoff summer, Margaritaville Night (May 30).

Two additional theme nights taking place inside Smokies Stadium this summer includes Superhero Night (May 2) and Shrimp Night (May 10) presented by Shrimp Dock. Shrimp Night takes place on National Shrimp Day as the Tennessee Smokies take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Fans will have a smorgasbord of shrimp inspired food options, have a chance to win $25,000 in shrimp hole, a play on corn hole, and have a special appearance by professional food eater, Patrick Bertoletti. Shrimp Night also falls on Mother’s Day where the Smokies will offer complimentary tickets to all mothers.

The Smokies players will wear specialty themed jerseys to be auctioned off on nights throughout the 2020 season. Some jersey nights include Pink Night (May 9), Star Wars Night (May 16) benefiting United Way of Sevier County and United Way of Greater Knoxville, and Margaritaville Night (May 30).

America’s Friendliest Ballpark will have firework shows on every Friday and Saturday home games starting May 16th through August 22nd presented by Pepsi. The three firework shows in May take place on May 16th, May 29th & May 30th.

The team also brings fans weekly promotional specials with $1 Monday’s presented by M3 Technology featuring $1 hot dog and sodas, All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Sunday Family Funday by West Chevrolet.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be released later this month.

The full schedule for this season and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.