Small fire under investigation

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious fire reported to them on Wednesday afternoon.

John Vanzyll called deputies to a rental home on Pine Ridge Road and told responding Deputy Tyler Culver that he had legally evicted a tenant who he said had moved out on Monday, February 17th. Vanzyll said that during the eviction process, the now-former tenant made threats that included saying he would burn the house down and that he owned a pistol.

The fire was deemed suspicous for a couple of reasons, including the fact that the utilities had been turned off after the the tenant left and Vanzyll reported that a neighbor had seen the tenant walking away from the back of the house on Wednesday morning and that the neighbor had said that as soon as the man had seen that he had been spotted, he got into his pickup truck and left the scene quickly.

When Vanzyll went to check the property later, he found what was described in the report as a small burn pile on the back deck of the house. He theorized to Culver that the tenant had tried to burn the house down but that this week’s rains had left the wood wet enough that it did not spread after cuaing what was estimated at around $50 in damage.

This case remains under investigation.