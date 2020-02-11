Senior Night at CHS to pre-empt ‘Primetime’

Monday night, the Clinton Lady Dragons played a stand-alone game against Pigeon Forge and toppled the Tigers, 75-67. Sarah Burton scored 22 points to lead Clinton (15-12) while Naiyah Sanders added 12 points.

Elsewhere, the Halls girls leveled Anderson County, 60-17, but in game two, the Mavericks prevailed, beating Halls by the score of 68-50.

The Central girls knocked off Karns, 70-38, while the Beaver boys got Central, 63-55.

Coalfield’s girls held off Scott, 56-50, while the Highlander boys beat Coalfield, 75-43.

Tonight (Tuesday, February 11th) features a full slate of games.

Here on WYSH and WQLA, tune in at 5 pm for a special presentation of the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons celebrate Senior Night and battle the Morristown West Trojans. Our live coverage from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium will begin at 5 pm, which means that Trading Time Primetime will not be heard or seen tonight. The program will return tomorrow night at 6:00 on WYSH, WQLA, BBB-TV and Praise FM in Knoxville.

There are a total of eight seniors who will be honored tonight by Clinton. The Lady Dragons will salute Alayjah Whitt and Bradleigh Russell, while six of their male counterparts will be recognized in between games. They are Trevor Bryant, Skylar Guy, Chase Lockard, Demarcus McKamey, Trace Wandell and Evan Winchester.

Elsewhere tonight and weather permitting, here is a look at the rest of the schedule.

The Scott at Anderson County game that had been scheduled for this evening has been canceled. The Mavericks will be back in action on Thursday when they host Oliver Springs.

Oak Ridge hits the road for Cleveland, and Oliver Springs plays at Midway. Campbell County will wrap up its regular season by hosting Central, while fellow District 3AAA members Powell will be home for Union County, Karns plays host to Carter and Halls travels to Gibbs.

Harriman will be at home to tangle with Sunbright, while Oakdale plays host to Oneida. Rockwood ventures in to Wartburg, Kingston will be home for Sequoyah and Jellico plays at the Tennessee School for the Deaf.