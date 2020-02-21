Rubye Mae Harmon, age 86 of Lake City

Rubye Mae Harmon, age 86 of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 23, 1933 to the late William “Bill” and Mary Magdalene Wilson Tackett. Rubye was a member of the Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Andersonville.  She loved Flowers and gardening. Rubye is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, James Lane and John Henry Harmon, Sr., sons, Bill, Kenneth Ray, Terry and John Lane and John Harmon, Jr., daughter, Margaret Sharp, sister, Mary Ruth Massengill, brother, John Tackett and son-in-law, Frank Braden.

Survivors:

Sons                           Randy Lane & Tammy                     Lake City

                                  Timothy Lane                                    Lake City

Daughters                 Faye Hall                                           Lake City

                                  Bessie Braden                                  Lake City

Brother                       Joe Tackett & Paula                        Clinton

Daughter-in-laws         Irene Harmon                                 Lake City

                                    Helen Lane                                     Lake City

                                    Donna Lane                                    Louisiana

Son-in-law                Mike Sharp                                        Lake City         

23 Grandchildren

36 Great Grandchildren

8 Great Great Grandchildren

Special Family Friend         Steve Pyle                             Lake City

And a host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brad McCoy and Rev. Josh Hawkins officiating.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

You may also view Rubye’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

