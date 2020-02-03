Ruby Ladd, age 79, of Harriman passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. Ruby was born July 7, 1940 in Rockwood to Hermon & Nettie Ezell. She married Sank Ladd in 1956 and they made their home in Harriman. She was of the Baptist faith. Ruby enjoyed the outdoors especially being out in the sun. She loved working in her garden, planting flowers and also fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Herman & Nettie Daniels Ezell; brothers, Floyd Ezell, Freddy Ezell & Bill Ezell; sister, Lela Hendrix.
SURVIVORS
Daughters Edna Carroll & husband, Larry of Kingston
Mary Sandlin & husband, Albert of Kingston
Linda Sandlin of Harriman
Suzy Manis & husband, Frankie of Oliver Springs
Marie Howard & husband, Doan of Oakdale
GrandchildrenJohn Rayburn, Michelle Lloyd, Bennie Ladd, Jeff Sandlin, Lisa Sandlin, Robert Sandlin, Mitchell Pogue, Jennifer Griffin, Melinda Eaton, Sabrina Sandlin, Betty Webb, and Edna Webb
Great-grandchildren Avia, Za`leigh, Noah, Brookelynn, Phoenix R., Kolbie, Jasper, Lee, Austin, Dalton, Savanna, Darrell, Huey, Kelsey, Riley, Destiny, Annabell, Axel, Paris, Phoenix S., Piper, and Cerissa
Great-great-grandsons Caden, Rhett, and Brian
BrothersVernon Ezell of Midtown
Jack Ezell of Spring City
Chester Ezell of Kingston
SistersMary Parks of Rockwood
Pauline (Polly) Ezell of Kingston
Beulah Moore of Harriman
Several extended family members and many friends
The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Rev. BB Ratledge officiating. Interment will follow in Tennessee Baptist Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John Rayburn, Daulton Rayburn, Robert Sandlin, Bennie Ladd, Frankie Manis, and Mitchell Pogue. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.