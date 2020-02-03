Ruby Ladd, age 79, of Harriman passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. Ruby was born July 7, 1940 in Rockwood to Hermon & Nettie Ezell. She married Sank Ladd in 1956 and they made their home in Harriman. She was of the Baptist faith. Ruby enjoyed the outdoors especially being out in the sun. She loved working in her garden, planting flowers and also fishing. Preceded in death by parents, Herman & Nettie Daniels Ezell; brothers, Floyd Ezell, Freddy Ezell & Bill Ezell; sister, Lela Hendrix.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Edna Carroll & husband, Larry of Kingston

Mary Sandlin & husband, Albert of Kingston

Linda Sandlin of Harriman

Suzy Manis & husband, Frankie of Oliver Springs

Marie Howard & husband, Doan of Oakdale

GrandchildrenJohn Rayburn, Michelle Lloyd, Bennie Ladd, Jeff Sandlin, Lisa Sandlin, Robert Sandlin, Mitchell Pogue, Jennifer Griffin, Melinda Eaton, Sabrina Sandlin, Betty Webb, and Edna Webb

Great-grandchildren Avia, Za`leigh, Noah, Brookelynn, Phoenix R., Kolbie, Jasper, Lee, Austin, Dalton, Savanna, Darrell, Huey, Kelsey, Riley, Destiny, Annabell, Axel, Paris, Phoenix S., Piper, and Cerissa

Great-great-grandsons Caden, Rhett, and Brian

BrothersVernon Ezell of Midtown

Jack Ezell of Spring City

Chester Ezell of Kingston

SistersMary Parks of Rockwood

Pauline (Polly) Ezell of Kingston

Beulah Moore of Harriman

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 2:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Rev. BB Ratledge officiating. Interment will follow in Tennessee Baptist Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be John Rayburn, Daulton Rayburn, Robert Sandlin, Bennie Ladd, Frankie Manis, and Mitchell Pogue. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, to help with funeral expenses. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.