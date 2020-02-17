RSCC offers project management ‘boot camp’

(RSCC press release, Sarah Self) Roane State Community College is sponsoring a four-day Project Management “Boot Camp” on the college’s Oak Ridge campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 24-27.

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification can provide a significant advantage when it comes to salary and earning potential, and the certificate signifies “you can work in virtually any industry, with any methodology, and in any location,” according to a description of the course.

It also signifies that “you can speak and understand the global language of project management and connects you to a community of professionals, organizations and experts worldwide,” the description states.

Those who can benefit from the course include anyone looking to showcase project management knowledge and those with project management experience wanting to stay up-to-date with industry best practices.

The PMP exam prep instructor-led course is designed to teach the project management framework necessary for success on the exam and on the job, according to the course description. “In addition to hands-on instruction, included in the course fee are a comprehensive course workbook and supplemental training,” the course description states. The fee is $1,049.

For more information, contact Sonya Parker, Roane State’s workforce development and continuing education specialist, at (865) 481-2031 or parkers@roanestate.edu. Registration can be completed online at http://bit.ly/PMPBootCampReg or by visiting www.roanestate.edu, navigating to the Workforce section through the main menu and clicking “Business Training.”