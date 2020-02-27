Report: Cantrell applies for Appeals Court vacancy

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local News Leave a comment 146 Views

According to the Norris Bulletin, Clinton attorney and Anderson County School Board member Dail Cantrell has filed an application asking to be considered by Governor Bill Lee to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Eastern Division of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Cantrell, who resides in Norris, is seeking to fill the seat now held by Judge Charles Susano, Jr. who will be retiring from the Court on April 30.

In addition to Cantrell, 15 other East Tennessee attorneys have submitted their names for consideration by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments. All of the applicants will be interviewed in a public hearing which is expected to be held later this month. Following the interviews, three names will be sent to Governor Lee for his consideration.

The Court of Appeals hears appeals in civil cases from trial courts and state boards and commissions. It has 12 members who sit in panels of three judges and meet monthly in Jackson, Knoxville and Nashville.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane State, SL Tennessee to develop apprenticeship program

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College is joining the state’s growing movement to better …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.