Report: Cantrell applies for Appeals Court vacancy

According to the Norris Bulletin, Clinton attorney and Anderson County School Board member Dail Cantrell has filed an application asking to be considered by Governor Bill Lee to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Eastern Division of the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Cantrell, who resides in Norris, is seeking to fill the seat now held by Judge Charles Susano, Jr. who will be retiring from the Court on April 30.

In addition to Cantrell, 15 other East Tennessee attorneys have submitted their names for consideration by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments. All of the applicants will be interviewed in a public hearing which is expected to be held later this month. Following the interviews, three names will be sent to Governor Lee for his consideration.

The Court of Appeals hears appeals in civil cases from trial courts and state boards and commissions. It has 12 members who sit in panels of three judges and meet monthly in Jackson, Knoxville and Nashville.