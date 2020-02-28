Region tournaments begin Friday

The high school basketball postseason continues this weekend.

Tonight (Friday), the girls’ Region tournaments get started with quarterfinal elimination games. All Region quarterfinal games tip off at 7 pm local time.

On WYSH, immediately following Trading Time Primetime, tune in for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the 18-15 Clinton Lady Dragons head to Maryville to face the 26-4 Lady Rebels. These teams last faced off in the 2018 Region tournament, also at Maryville, with the Lady Rebels pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 60-42 win. The Lady Dragons went 3-1 at the District tournament last week, posting wins over Anderson County, Central and Halls, and losing only to eventual District champion Oak Ridge. Maryville was the runner-up in the District 4 tourney.

Elsewhere in Region 2AAA, Oak Ridge will be home for Heritage, Powell plays host to Farragut and Halls visits Bearden.

In Region 2AA, Kingston plays at Gatlinburg-Pittman, Scott visits the Northview Academy, Union County hits the road for Alcoa, and Carter plays at Fulton.

In Region 2A action tonight, Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences makes the trip to Oneida, Wartburg is home for Sale Creek, Midway travels to Lookout Valley and Sunbright heads to Tellico Plains.

Saturday night, the boys play quarterfinal region tournament games, again all beginning at 7 pm, local time.

Tune in to WYSH Saturday for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press as the 15-13 Clinton Dragons, runners-up in District 3, host the 17-16 Farragut Admirals. These teams last faced one another in the fall of 2018, with Clinton winning that game by the count of 58-52.

In other Region 2AAA action on Saturday, Oak Ridge will be home for William Blount, Central travels to Bearden and Karns is at Maryville.

In Region 2AA on Saturday, Northview Academy plays at Fulton, Pigeon Forge heads to Alcoa., Scott is at Gatlinburg-Pittman and Kingston heads to Strawberry Plans to face Carter.

In Region 2A, Harriman is home for Sale Creek, Oneida plays host to Tellico Plains, Sunbright heads to CSAS, and Wartburg plays at Lookout Valley.

In Region 1A quarterfinal action Saturday, Jellico will be home for North Greene.

Winners of these games advance to the Region semifinals next week, while the losers’ season will come to an end.