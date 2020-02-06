Radioactive Materials Training Center funding included in state budget

(Press release, Sen. Yager’s office) State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) said today that the proposed budget submitted by Governor Bill Lee this week contains $9.75 million to fund a Radioactive Materials Training Center that will be located in Roane County.   Yager joins other lawmakers representing Kingston and Oak Ridge who support the project, including Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), Representative Kent Calfee (R-Kingston), and Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge).  

“This will be a highly advanced and technical state-of-the-art training facility where local, state, and federal personnel will develop advanced skills necessary to handle a spectrum of disaster incidents related to radioactive materials,” said Senator Yager.  “In combination with the Y-12 National Security Complex Uranium Processing Facility and a separate meeting facility planned for Anderson County, the projects are expected to create 900 jobs within our region.”  

“I am grateful to Lt. Governor McNally who provided invaluable assistance in getting this project funded at critical stages in the legislative process,” Yager added.  “I also appreciate the tremendous support in the House of Representatives from Rep. Calfee and Rep. Ragan.  This could not have happened, however, without the support of Governor Lee too.” 

The proposed funds are in addition to $8.25 million which were appropriated for the project in the current 2019-2020 fiscal year budget.  The two-part appropriation for the training facility will be matched with $20 million in federal funds to get the project fully funded and begin construction.  

The $3.6 billion Uranium Processing Facility is the largest construction project in Tennessee history.  

