Public hearing held on Bull Run issues

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting of the Anderson County Commission, commissioners held a public hearing on issues pertaining to the pending closure of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton. TVA’s board of directors voted last year to close the coal-fired power plant by the end of 2023.

The hearing focused on TVA’s request to re-route a creek on the property to make way for a 60-acre coal ash landfill and local efforts to halt that plan. The state is currently reviewing TVA’s application for the necessary permit.

County leaders have discussed using the state’s so-called Jackson Law, which allows local governments in Tennessee to ban landfills within their jurisdiction without a two-thirds majority vote of the county or city’s legislative body, in this case the County Commission. Adopting the measure would effectively halt the state’s Department of Environment and Conservation’s review of TVA’s application for a solid waste permit.

The majority of citizens who spoke were against creating a new landfill on the site, with many expressing concern about TVA’s ability to manage and store coal ash in light of the devastating 2008 spill from a storage cell at TVA’s Kingston plant. Most who spoke said that they do not want to see TVA build the landfill, and then move coal combustion residue from an existing site to the new one, basically saying leave it where it is. Others encouraged TVA to consider removing ther material from the site altogether and disposing of it elsewhere.

For its part, TVA officials say the utility has monitored the water around the Bull Run site, and found no indication of an impact to groundwater from coal ash.

We will continue to follow this story for you.