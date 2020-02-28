Powers announces re-election bid

(Dennis Powers press release) State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, today announced he will seek re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2020.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the people of our community, said Powers. “Tennessee is experiencing tremendous success and prosperity under Republican leadership. I’ll be working hard in 2020 to build on those accomplishments.”

Passage of a conservative balanced budget that keeps taxes low, improves education, increases job growth, expands access to quality health care, and enhances public safety will be our main priorities this year.

Powers, an insurance agent, was first elected in 2010 to represent the 36th House District which includes Campbell and part of Union and Anderson counties. He is a long-time conservative and supporter of states’ rights. He successfully guided the passage of several important pieces of legislation during his tenure in the Tennessee General Assembly, including the Breast Cancer Prevention Act, Lynn’s Law which protects disabled adults, the Lois DeBerry Diploma Act, and the Brian Byrge Act. He also carried the Tennessee Reconnect Bill for the Haslam Administration which allows adult learners to get a college education tuition-free. Powers sponsored legislation that allowed Tennessee to regain primacy in regulating and permitting mining in the state. He was also instrumental in securing funds for a new lab at the Campbell County campus for Roane State Community College.

Powers serves as the Chairman of the Banking and Investments Subcommittee. He is a member of the Commerce and Insurance Committees and the Property and Casualty Subcommittee.

He has been a powerful voice in the General Assembly for the residents in his district.

Powers has supported investments that benefit Tennessee students, teachers, and schools. This year, he and his colleagues made an historic $11.3 billion total investment in education. This commitment includes: $6.6 billion in K-12 funding, $186 million in new education dollars, $71 million to fund teacher salaries, an additional $40 million to secure our schools, and $25 million to expand vocational and technical training opportunities.

“I’ve always felt that providing a high-quality education for our next generation is our most important obligation,” Powers said. I remain committed to increasing resources to support our educators and students and investing in our community.”