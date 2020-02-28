State Rep. Dennis Powers picks up his qualifying candidate papers for the 36th House District from the Campbell County Election Commission with his niece Emmalynn Adkins.  (Photo submitted)

Powers announces re-election bid

Jim Harris 57 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 12 Views

(Dennis Powers press release) State Rep. Dennis Powers, R-Jacksboro, today announced he will seek re-election to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2020.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the people of our community, said Powers. “Tennessee is experiencing tremendous success and prosperity under Republican leadership. I’ll be working hard in 2020 to build on those accomplishments.”  

Passage of a conservative balanced budget that keeps taxes low, improves education, increases job growth, expands access to quality health care, and enhances public safety will be our main priorities this year.

Powers, an insurance agent, was first elected in 2010 to represent the 36th House District which includes Campbell and part of Union and Anderson counties. He is a long-time conservative and supporter of states’ rights. He successfully guided the passage of several important pieces of legislation during his tenure in the Tennessee General Assembly, including the Breast Cancer Prevention Act, Lynn’s Law which protects disabled adults, the Lois DeBerry Diploma Act, and the Brian Byrge Act. He also carried the Tennessee Reconnect Bill for the Haslam Administration which allows adult learners to get a college education tuition-free.  Powers sponsored legislation that allowed Tennessee to regain primacy in regulating and permitting mining in the state.  He was also instrumental in securing funds for a new lab at the Campbell County campus for Roane State Community College.

Powers serves as the Chairman of the Banking and Investments Subcommittee. He is a member of the Commerce and Insurance Committees and the Property and Casualty Subcommittee.

He has been a powerful voice in the General Assembly for the residents in his district.

Powers has supported investments that benefit Tennessee students, teachers, and schools. This year, he and his colleagues made an historic $11.3 billion total investment in education.  This commitment includes: $6.6 billion in K-12 funding, $186 million in new education dollars, $71 million to fund teacher salaries, an additional $40 million to secure our schools, and $25 million to expand vocational and technical training opportunities.

“I’ve always felt that providing a high-quality education for our next generation is our most important obligation,” Powers said.    I remain committed to increasing resources to support our educators and students and investing in our community.” 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Watson to deliver ‘State of the City’ address Tuesday

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will present his annual “State of the City” during …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.