Patricia Louise Munson, age 91, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Patricia Louise Munson, age 91, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her residence.  She was born December 4, 1928 in Topeka, Kansas, moving to Roane County in 1985.  Patricia was of the Baptist faith.  She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and doing various crafts.  She was also an avid reader.  Before retiring she worked for many years as a medial stenographer.  Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Munson; parents, Delbert and Denzel Milks Elliott; son, Kris A. Munson; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

SURVIVORS

Daughters                         Patrice Bullen of Kingston

                                           Denise Strunk and husband, Mike of Knoxville

Grandchildren                  Katrina Solomon of FL

                                            Kris Munson and wife, Rachel of Mascot

Great-Grand Daughter    Kelsey Solomon of FL

Special Family Friend      Amber Leach of Kingston

A host of extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

