Patricia Louise Munson, age 91, of Kingston, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born December 4, 1928 in Topeka, Kansas, moving to Roane County in 1985. Patricia was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and doing various crafts. She was also an avid reader. Before retiring she worked for many years as a medial stenographer. Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Munson; parents, Delbert and Denzel Milks Elliott; son, Kris A. Munson; 2 brothers and 1 sister.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Patrice Bullen of Kingston

Denise Strunk and husband, Mike of Knoxville

Grandchildren Katrina Solomon of FL

Kris Munson and wife, Rachel of Mascot

Great-Grand Daughter Kelsey Solomon of FL

Special Family Friend Amber Leach of Kingston

A host of extended family and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.